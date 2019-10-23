BOSTON (CBS) – A new plan to reduce traffic congestion at Logan Airport is about to begin and ride-hailing passengers will have to walk farther starting next week.
Ride app operations are moving to the airport’s central parking garage.
The first phase starts on Monday, October 28, when passengers arriving at terminals A and C will have to catch their ride-share there.
The system will roll out to passengers arriving at terminals B and E on November 4.
As for ride-share drop-offs, they will all move to central parking on December 9, unless you fly early between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Passengers with disabilities can still choose to be dropped off and picked up at the terminal curbs.
When this was first announced Uber slammed the idea, claiming it would make trips to the airport more expensive and less convenient.
Massport said the new plan will help reduce traffic congestion and improve customer experience with features that include shelter from the rain, heaters in the winter, and faster turn around times for drivers dropping passengers off and picking them up.
For more information, visit Massport.com.
You must log in to post a comment.