BOSTON (CBS/AP) – The Massachusetts Port Authority board will vote Thursday on a plan to create a central location at Logan Airport where ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft can pick up and drop off passengers.
Under the proposal, all pickups and drop-offs would be directed to the airport’s central garage. That would mean passengers would have to do much more walking with their luggage to get to their terminal.
The plan would also increase fees on pickups from $3.25 to $5 and impose a new $5 fee for drop-offs.
Governor Charlie Baker supports the plan. He said too many ride-hailing drivers are coming into the airport empty to pick up a rider while too many others are leaving empty after dropping off a rider — causing thousands of extra trips each day.
Ride-hailing companies say the changes would make trips to the airport more expensive and less convenient.
Riders with disabilities would still be able to receive curbside service and the changes would not apply to taxis, which would still have direct access to the terminals.
