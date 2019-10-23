



BOSTON (CBS) – When will Tom Brady retire? Even the quarterback claims he doesn’t know.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI on Wednesday, Brady was asked about the seemingly never-ending speculation regarding when his career will come to a close.

“One day I will wake up and I will feel like, ‘OK, that will be enough.’ When that day comes, that day comes. I don’t know if it will be after this year. I don’t know if it will be five years from now. I don’t have to determine those things right now, either. That is kind of a good part of where I am at.”

The endless speculation about Brady’s future continued this week when ESPN’s Adam Schefter said before Monday Night Football that he believes Brady is “setting up” his departure from New England.

Brady is set to become a free agent after the offseason for the first time in his career. Schefter cited Brady and his trainer Alex Guerrero recently listing their homes for sale as part of the reason he believes the future Hall of Famer could be eying the end of his Patriots career.

“Let’s look at some simple things: Has he put his home for sale? Yes. Has his trainer put his home for sale? Yes,” Schefter said on air. “Has he set up his contract to void after this season to become a free agent? Yes. So if he’s selling his home and his trainer is selling his home and he’s voiding his contract? What does that tell you? He’s setting up to move on.”

On WEEI, Brady said he isn’t thinking about the long-term.

“That is the great part for me, I don’t know,” Brady said. “For me, it’s been good because I am just taking it day-by-day and I am enjoying what I have. I don’t know what the future holds and the great part is for me, football at this point is all borrowed time. I never expected to play 20 years and I am playing on a great team and it’s just been an incredible 20 years of my life. To play for Mr. Kraft, and Jonathan and the Kraft family and for Coach Belichick and to have so much success is a dream come true.”