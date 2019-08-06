



BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady only has one real year left on his current contract. And the quarterback is apparently planning a move.

The house owned by Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, is apparently up for sale, as it was listed on Barrett Sotheby’s realty website on Tuesday morning, for the reasonable price of $39.5 million.

“This custom-built 5-bedroom family home by renowned architect Richard Landry, AIA, of Landry Design Group, built in 2015 in collaboration with interior designer Joan Behnke & Associates is a one of a kind masterpiece,” the listing reads. “Situated on 5+ acres adjacent to the 9th hole of The Country Club with expansive views of plush landscaping offers privacy and serenity. 3-car garage, a stoned carport and circular driveway holds up to 20 vehicles. Entry foyer leads to a stunning dining room, living room, home office, eat-in and chef’s kitchen and a family room all with generous fenestration. Grand stairwell leads to 5 bedrooms on second floor. Lower level includes a recreation room, kids play room, full bath, wine room, gym, spa and outdoor organic herb/vegetable garden. Additional 2400 sq. ft. detached Barn-inspired Guest House, with yoga studio, full bath, sleeping loft, and walls that open up for natural air circulation provide a Zen-like experience. Located 5 miles from Back Bay.”

The listing was first reported by Phil Perry and Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, but shortly after news broke, the listing changed from “For Sale” to “Off Market” on Zillow.

The house was featured numerous times during Brady’s docuseries, “Tom Vs. Time,” as well as in Gisele’s appearance in a “73 Questions” video from Vogue Magazine.

Last week, the New York Post reported that Brady and Bunchden were looking for property in New York suburbs Greenwich, Conn. and Alpine, N.J. The family already owns property in Manhattan, where, according to the Post, “they have been spotted with their children in the pool and on the basketball court.”

Brady also recently signed with the William Morris agency for off-field representation.

All of this change is sure to raise questions about Brady’s future with the Patriots beyond 2019, but for now, the quarterback said his focus is where it needs to be.

“I’m ready to go this year, and that’s really what matters,” Brady told reporters on Monday. “That’s where my focus is.”