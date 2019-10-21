BOSTON (CBS) – There is no service on the MBTA Orange Line between Sullivan and Tufts Monday morning, due to late weekend construction work that left one person hurt.
The MBTA said there was an accident involving “two pieces of construction equipment” that left one worker with a “minor injury.” The T did not have any other information about the incident, only adding that the agency has “begun an investigation.”
“Crews this morning are completing the remaining track replacement work, which is expected to continue through the rush hour period,” MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo told WBZ-TV.
Buses will run instead of trains between Sullivan and Haymarket stations Monday morning. The MBTA says the Green Line is available between Haymarket and Copley to Back Bay.
The Orange Line weekend work will continue until November 10th.
For more information visit mbta.com.
