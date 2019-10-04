BOSTON (CBS) – Starting this weekend, part of the MBTA’s Orange Line will be shut down for the next six weekends for repairs.
The T will close the line between Sullivan Square and Tufts Medical Center at 8:45 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Normal service will not resume until 5 a.m. Monday.
Tracks will be replaced and the Chinatown station will be cleaned and painted.
“If we had to do these just on overnights it would take us months and months to do the same amount of work that we can do in one weekend,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “This is going to allow us to significantly accelerate investment in the system and build a better T for our customers.”
Riders will be able to use shuttle buses between Sullivan and Haymarket stations. But to reach the State, Downtown Crossing and Chinatown stations they’ll need to switch to the Green Line.
The work will continue until November 10th.
For more information, visit the MBTA website.
