BOSTON (CBS) — Thousands are still without power in Massachusetts after Thursday’s powerful wind storm. As of Saturday morning there were still more than 16,000 customers experiencing outages, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
Utility crews are saying it may take them well into the weekend before everyone’s lights are back on. Some residents are still relying on small generators.
“Luckily it’s not that cold,” Rob Doonan of Cohasset told WBZ-TV Friday night. “There’s not much else you can do.”
On Thursday, more than 200,000 were without power at one point after the high winds and heavy rain brought trees down onto power lines across the state.
Eversource said power should be “substantially restored” on the South Shore by 4 p.m., and on Cape Cod by 8 p.m. The utility said hundreds of workers from as far away as Canada, Virginia, Ohio and Michigan are in New England to help get the lights back on.
The storm set a record as the strongest October storm ever in the Boston area.
