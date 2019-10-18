WASHINGTON (CBS) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission has proposed a ban on inclined baby sleepers. The once-popular sleepers have been linked to dozens of infant deaths across the country.
The agency said that stores should not be allowed to sell any sleeper that has a more than 10-degree incline. Any higher angle can cause babies to roll their heads too far forward or to the side, causing them to suffocate.
Over the summer, about 24,000 bassinets were recalled because of the potential danger they pose to infants.
The United States Public Interest Research Group, an advocacy organization, applauded the CPSC’s move.
“We have lost too many infant lives because dangerous inclined sleepers continued to be sold, despite the clear evidence they posed a real threat to infants lives, U.S. PIRG consumer watchdog associate Grace Brombach said in a statement. “Unfortunately, millions of inclined sleepers have already been sold to parents and child care facilities as safe for sleep.”
The full commission still needs to approve the proposal.
