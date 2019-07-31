FOXBORO (CBS) – Two more inclined sleepers have been recalled because of the potential danger they pose to infants.
The latest recall involves about 24,000 Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Rock Bassinets and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinets.
“Infant fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances,” a recall notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission reads.
Model numbers BT055CSY and BT071DHS are being recalled. They’re designed for infants up to 6 months old.
The beige and purple bassinets, distributed by Dorel Juvenile Group in Foxboro, were sold at Target, Kmart, Ross, Marshalls and TJ Maxx stores nationwide between November 2014 and February 2017 for about $60.
Anyone who bought one should immediately stop using it and contact Dorel for a refund. Read more about the recall here.
