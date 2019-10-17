NEW YORK (CBS) – Stephen Colbert is staying on CBS for years to come. The network announced Thursday it has reached a contract extension with the host of the top-rated “The Late Show.”
The new deal keeps Colbert in place through August 2023. His current deal was set to expire next year.
It’s official! We’re getting more Late Nights with @colbertlateshow! #CBS announced that @StephenAtHome will continue as the host of the #1 show in late-night through August of 2023! 👏❤️ #LSSC https://t.co/kbB6LYwBk6 pic.twitter.com/NtBS9kETy9
— CBS Tweet (@CBSTweet) October 17, 2019
“Stephen Colbert is one of the most entertaining, influential and relevant voices in America today,” said CBS Chief Creative Officer David Nevins in a statement. “His monologue has become a vibrant part of the national discussion, and a spot on Stephen’s couch places guests from the worlds of entertainment, news and politics in front of late night’s largest and most desirable audience.”
Colbert took over as host of “The Late Show” in 2015.
“I’ve been asked by CBS to host THE LATE SHOW until 2023, and I have every intention of honoring their subpoena,” Colbert said in a statement.
“The Late Show” has been nominated for an Emmy 13 times. It airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on WBZ-TV.
Over the summer, CBS and “Late Late Show” host James Corden reached an agreement on a contract extension through August 2022.
You must log in to post a comment.