NEW YORK (CBS) – James Corden, host of the “The Late Late Show” will be on CBS for years to come. The network announced Monday that his contract has been extended through August, 2022.
Corden took over the late night talk and variety series in March 2015. His signature segment “Carpool Karaoke” has featured top singers and celebrities and racked up billions of views online. He’s also been nominated for an Emmy 22 times, winning seven times.
“James Corden has burned his way to the top of American television with a daring, energetic and inventive broadcast that stands out in the late night space,” said David Nevins, Chief Creative Officer for the CBS Corporation, in a statement. “He is a host and performer whose considerable talents shine on every stage, and he has created a cutting-edge comedy factory with shows that have resonated across multiple platforms. James and his shows are a great source of pride to CBS, and it’s exciting to extend our relationship well into the future.”
To many more late, late nights with The #LateLateShow! @JKCorden, who received the most #Emmy nominations of any individual performer this year, is officially continuing to host his acclaimed broadcast through August 2022 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Id5eI62VIQ
— CBS TV Studios (@CBSTVStudios) August 19, 2019
The Late Late Show airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on WBZ-TV.
