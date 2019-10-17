



DUXBURY (CBS) – Hurricane-force wind gusts knocked down trees and power lines across Massachusetts overnight, leaving roads impassable and in some cases causing property damage. Emergency crews were busy throughout the night as reports of fallen trees came fast.

Photo Gallery: October 17 Storm Damage

In Duxbury, the fire department responded to 30 emergency calls and brought in all of its firefighters to help out after 80 mph wind gusts caused extensive damage. Residents are being asked to be very careful on the roads, and the town canceled school for Thursday.

“Currently it’s difficult to get around town, the roads are just shut down because of trees that have fallen down,” Fire Capt. Rob Reardon said.

Autumn Avenue saw some of the worst damage. At one home, a tree had fallen on top of a car and a second tree snapped and landed on top of the roof.

Two trees fell on this property in #Duxbury. one crushed a car and the other fell on top of the house. @DXFD_PIO says they have responded to 25 emergency calls since midnight. Luckily, no injuries reported. @wbz #stormcoverage pic.twitter.com/KWIAXUFoJn — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) October 17, 2019

Large branches went right through the roof and into the living room. The woman who lives there is in her 70s and was not hurt, but her home is currently uninhabitable.

The storm also hit the North Shore hard. Front loaders were trying to clear roads in Danvers, and trees came crashing down all over yards on Purchase Street.

“You couldn’t help but wake up to the wind a few times,” resident Tara Guanci said. “There were lots of branches down on both sides of our house.”