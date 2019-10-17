Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – More than 219,000 customers lost electricity across Massachusetts early Thursday morning after strong wind and heavy rain brought down power lines and trees overnight.
Barnstable, Marshfield, Beverly, and Scituate are among the areas hit the hardest.
Several towns have also closed schools or delayed the start of classes for the day.
Authorities say you should avoid downed utility lines, check on your neighbors and use generators outside away from buildings if your power if out.
