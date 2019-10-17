WEATHER ALERT:School Closings And Delays List
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Power Outages, School Closings


BOSTON (CBS) – More than 219,000 customers lost electricity across Massachusetts early Thursday morning after strong wind and heavy rain brought down power lines and trees overnight.

Barnstable, Marshfield, Beverly, and Scituate are among the areas hit the hardest.

Check: Power Outages List

Several towns have also closed schools or delayed the start of classes for the day.

For the complete, updated list, click here.

Authorities say you should avoid downed utility lines, check on your neighbors and use generators outside away from buildings if your power if out.

Comments