BOSTON (CBS) — Boston police have arrested one underage suspect in connection with repeated assaults and robberies police have been investigating in Jamaica Plain.
According to Boston police, officers saw a group of eight male underage suspects, known to police from an ongoing investigation, surround a group of three male victims around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night near the Jackson Square subway station.
The three victims were trying to go to the station but were blocked by the group. Several males from the group then attacked one of the victims, police said. Police then intervened, fearing for the safety of the victims.
All of the underage males were caught by police and parents and guardians were contacted, police said. One male was arrested for assault and battery is expected to be arraigned at Boston Juvenile Court.
