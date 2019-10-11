Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Police are investigating several instances of passersby being robbed or assaulted by a group of youths in Jamaica Plain.
Police say both state and local police have responded to incidents in which people walking down the street were assaulted or robbed in the Jackson Square and Southwest Corridor areas of Jamaica Plain.
They believe a group of 10 youths ranging in age from elementary school to teenagers have attacked people and stolen cellphones and other electronics.
As a result, police said they have increased their presence in the area. They ask that people walking down the street stay aware of their surroundings and do not take out cellphones or other devices.
