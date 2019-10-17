Comments
Provincetown 90 miles per hour
BOSTON (CBS) – Hurricane-force wind gusts blew across Massachusetts early Thursday as the storm set a record as the strongest October storm ever in the Boston area.
Photo Gallery: October 17 Storm Damage
So who had the highest wind gust speeds? Here are the top 15, according to the National Weather Service.
Provincetown 90 miles per hour
Wellfleet 89
Fairhaven 88
Duxbury 80
Woods Hole 79
Yarmouth 79
Mashpee 78
Scituate 75
Harwich 72
Logan Airport 70
Rockport 69
West Dennis 67
East Falmouth 66
Chatham 66
Hyannis 64
You must log in to post a comment.