



METHUEN (CBS) — Methuen police say they’ve found the car connected to a hit-and-run crash that killed a man Monday night, but there are still no arrests in the case.

Timothy Lafferty, 57, was run down outside his house on Jackson Street around 8:40 p.m. while he was standing next to a tow truck that was delivering a car to his home.

“He was pulling his car across the street so the tow guy could come up and someone hit him,” said Genevieve Bazinski, the victim’s roommate.

She said he was helping her daughter with her car when he was killed. The driver took off immediately after.

“He’s a great guy. He always helped everybody,” Bazinksi said.

Police put out a plea for help on social media to find the driver, asking residents who live between Ranger Road and Pleasant Valley Street to check their home security cameras for any video that might be useful in their search.

Officers then went to a home on Brook Street overnight, less than a mile from the crash scene. A white Infiniti sedan was found there with front end damage, a smashed windshield and a side mirror hanging off. The car was towed away and hours later police confirmed it is connected to the deadly hit-and-run.

Investigators were also seen carrying bags of evidence out of the home.

Jackson Street is a busy and dangerous road, according to neighbors near the crash site.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.