METHUEN (CBS) – Police in Methuen are looking for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian Monday night.

The 57-year-old man was struck on Jackson Street at about 9:20 pm.

The man was standing next to a tow truck that was delivering a vehicle to his house when he was hit.

Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon asked residents who live between Ranger Road and Pleasant Valley Street to check their security cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Methuen Police.

