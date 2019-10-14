METHUEN (CBS) – Police in Methuen are looking for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian Monday night.
The 57-year-old man was struck on Jackson Street at about 9:20 pm.
The man was standing next to a tow truck that was delivering a vehicle to his house when he was hit.
Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon asked residents who live between Ranger Road and Pleasant Valley Street to check their security cameras.
UPDATE pedestrian fatal hit and run. Anyone living on Jackson St from Ranger Rd to Pleasant Valley St please check your security cameras for a vehicle traveling towards Pleasant Valley St around 8:40pm tonight 10/14. If you have any video please call @MethuenPolice at 9789838698
— Joseph E. Solomon 🇺🇸 (@ChiefSolomon) October 15, 2019
Anyone with information is asked to contact Methuen Police.
