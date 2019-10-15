



FALL RIVER (CBS) — Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia announced Tuesday he will be taking a leave of absence and he will suspend his re-election campaign.

The president of City Council will take over mayoral duties but Correia will continue to collect his salary as mayor until Jan. 1.

“Today’s announcement provides the City of Fall River an opportunity to build on the successes and accomplishments of my administration without any distraction,” Correia said. “This announcement allows the voters, who will take to the polls, the chance to evaluate candidates on policy and platforms, not headlines.”

Correia has been indicted twice in the last year and is facing 24 federal counts of extortion. In Oct. 2018, he was arrested for allegedly stealing investors’ money, meant for an app he developed called Sno Owl. Last month, the US Attorney indicted Correia again, this time saying the mayor extorted hundreds of thousands of dollars from would-be marijuana retailers trying to set up businesses in Fall River.

As critics sought to remove him from office, the mayor fought for months to keep his job. Just last week, the court sided with Correia when a judge denied the City Council’s vote to remove him from office.

After Correia’s first arrest, Gov. Charlie Baker said he thought the mayor should “step aside” until the case was resolved. Correia continued to work, even campaigning so when he was recalled, he was re-elected by voters on the same night.

Following the latest allegations, the City Council had voted in favor of appointing Council President Cliff Ponte to temporarily replace Jasiel Correia as acting mayor. A judge ruled the city charter allows the council to remove a mayor who has been convicted of a felony, but not a mayor who has only been charged with one.

“I fully expect to lead this city on the rise once again in the future,” Correia concluded.