FALL RIVER (CBS) – Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia has been arrested on fraud charges, the United States Attorney’s office for Massachusetts announced on Thursday.
Correia, 26, is charged with defrauding investors and using the money to pay for his “lavish lifestyle” and political campaign.
Correia was first elected Mayor of Fall River at age 23 in November 2015 after serving on the city council there for two years.
Prosecutors say before that, back in 2012, he created a company called SnoOwl, which aimed to develop an app to connect local businesses with potential customers, and began looking for investors.
“Starting in approximately January 2013, and continuing until at least in or about May 2017, Correia perpetrated a scheme to defraud SnoOwl investors by making false representations and diverting a significant portion of the investors’ funds to himself, while neglecting the development of the company to focus on his political career,” prosecutors wrote in the indictment.
“Of the approximately $363,690 Correia received from the seven individual SnoOwl investors, Correia used at least $231,447, approximately 64-percent of all money invested, to fund his own lavish lifestyle, burgeoning political career, and the needs of his other business ventures.”
Investigators say the mayor also filed false tax returns in 2013 and 2014 and never mentioned SnoOwl in those returns. Prosecutors allege Correia then amended those returns in May 2017 “after learning that he and SnoOwl were the targets of a federal investigation.”
U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling will hold an 11 a.m. press conference in Boston where more information is expected to be released.
