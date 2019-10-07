BOSTON (CBS) — Police have identified a suspect in connection with the altercation that led to the death of Emerson College student Daniel Hollis, sources tell the I-Team. Hollis died last week after he suffered a significant brain injury from an assault in Allston.
Sources said the suspect is enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp. and is now back on base in California, where he is scheduled to ship out. The Marines are aware of the investigation and are cooperating with detectives.
There is no time table on when the man will be charged or brought back to Boston. The I-Team has learned the district attorney is impaneling a grand jury to hear evidence.
Hollis, a 19-year-old sophomore, was leaving a party with his friends early on Sept. 28 when a group of young men confronted them and got into a scuffle, his family said. By the time police arrived, Hollis was on the ground bleeding.
According to sources, surveillance video appears to show Hollis was punched and fell back, hitting his head on the concrete.
Investigators are still waiting for autopsy results.
Hollis played lacrosse and was a marketing communications major at Emerson College. Friends, family, and classmates remember him as someone who could light up the room.
