CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:John Fannin, Kathryn Adelstein, Madeline Lund, Winthrop News


WINTHROP (CBS) – A man who was allegedly drunk when he crashed into a parked car in Winthrop is expected to be arraigned Monday on two charges of motor vehicle homicide.

Mass. State Police said one person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in Winthrop (WBZ-TV)

John Fannin, 30, of Winthrop was arrested following the Sunday afternoon crash on Winthrop Shore Drive. Massachusetts State Police said Fanning will be taken to East Boston District Court Monday morning.

Two people died when a driver in Winthrop slammed into a parked car and flipped over. (WBZ-TV)

Fannin was driving a Mitsubishi Eclipse near Neptune Ave. when police said he crossed the fog line and slammed into the a 2013 Dodge Ram that was parked on the side of the road. Fannin’s car flipped onto its roof.

Kathryn Adelstein, 27, of Winthrop, and Madeline Lund, 29, of Beverly, were passengers in the car. Both died in the crash.

Comments