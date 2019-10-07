Comments
WINTHROP (CBS) – A man who was allegedly drunk when he crashed into a parked car in Winthrop is expected to be arraigned Monday on two charges of motor vehicle homicide.
John Fannin, 30, of Winthrop was arrested following the Sunday afternoon crash on Winthrop Shore Drive. Massachusetts State Police said Fanning will be taken to East Boston District Court Monday morning.
Fannin was driving a Mitsubishi Eclipse near Neptune Ave. when police said he crossed the fog line and slammed into the a 2013 Dodge Ram that was parked on the side of the road. Fannin’s car flipped onto its roof.
Kathryn Adelstein, 27, of Winthrop, and Madeline Lund, 29, of Beverly, were passengers in the car. Both died in the crash.
