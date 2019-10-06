RECAP:Brady Makes History, Patriots Roll Over Redskins 33-7
Filed Under:Boston News, Fatal Crash, Winthrop News

WINTHROP (CBS) — One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in a crash in Winthrop Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on Winthrop Shore Drive near Neptune Avenue around 3 p.m.

“Upon arrival, troopers discovered a coupe convertible had struck a parked pickup truck, which was unoccupied,” said Mass. State Police.

The driver was declared dead at the scene. The other two people in the car were rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mass. State Police said one person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in Winthrop (WBZ-TV)

It is unclear what caused the crash.

