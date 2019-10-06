Brady On Patriots Fans Overrunning Redskins' Stadium: 'That Was Ridiculous'Technically, Sunday's game was a road game for the New England Patriots. Technically.

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Dominant Win In WashingtonThings are looking up for the New England Patriots. Still, as is always the case, it wasn't a perfect game. And so ... Four Ups ... Four Downs. Here we go.

Brady Makes History, Patriots Ride Dominant Second Half To 33-7 Victory Over RedskinsThe Patriots remain one of the NFL's undefeateds through five weeks.

Tom Brady Passes Brett Favre, Moves Into Third Place On All-Time Passing ListAnother Sunday, another historical accolade for Tom Brady.

Mike Nugent Misses First Kick, Patriots Pass Up Field Goal Chance On Following PossessionIt took until Nugent's first moment on the field for that unease to grow.