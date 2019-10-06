Comments
WINTHROP (CBS) — One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in a crash in Winthrop Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on Winthrop Shore Drive near Neptune Avenue around 3 p.m.
“Upon arrival, troopers discovered a coupe convertible had struck a parked pickup truck, which was unoccupied,” said Mass. State Police.
The driver was declared dead at the scene. The other two people in the car were rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear what caused the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.