



BOSTON (CBS) — The battle of social media chirps between Brad Marchand and Torey Krug goes back quite a ways, but the pesky left winger once referred to as the “Little Ball of Hate” by one president has upped the stakes.

Brad Marchand has gone presidential.

With George W. Bush making a quick trip into the Bruins’ locker room prior to Thursday night’s season opener in Dallas, the 43rd President of the United States made sure to single out Marchand. Apparently, W. is a fan of Marchand’s style of play.

“Oh yeah,” Bush said upon reaching Marchand’s locker stall. “My man. Marchand!”

The 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush, stopped by the dressing room for a visit before tonight's game. 🇺🇸 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/X77Xxjr6yd — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 4, 2019

Bush seemed to make it a point to take a photo with Marchand. And Marchand’s first reaction — after the Bruins beat the Stars 2-1 — was to use that photo to roast his dear friend Torey.

Marchand created his own caption for the president, writing, “George ‘Is it me or is that Krug extra small?'”

That’s a fairly solid use of an opportunity, and it provided a firm response to Krug’s latest offerings in the ongoing “I’m not short; you are” fight that’s engulfed the two Bruins stars.

The joke — we think — is that both players recognize that at 5-foot-9, they’re both just tall enough to ride all the rides when the carnival comes to town. That is to say, they may not see eye-to-eye on everything … but they do see eye-to-eye. Literally.

That’s the joke.

While their entertaining fights on the internet are sure to continue for eternity, it’s unlikely that either player will ever again get the opportunity to involved a U.S. president to execute a roast.