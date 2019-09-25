



BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady says that going to Buffalo is not an easy trip. His record at New Era Field says otherwise.

Since Brady took over as the Patriots quarterback in 2001, he has won 15 games inside the home of the Buffalo Bills. That’s a higher win total at the stadium than any actual Bills quarterback over the span, making it quite impressive.

Now Brady and the 3-0 Patriots head to Buffalo to square off against the Bills, who also tout a 3-0 record. As always, Brady is expecting a difficult matchup against one of the league’s top defenses this weekend.

“They’ve been ranked up there for awhile now. I think they’re good at all levels and that’s the challenging part,” Brady said of the Buffalo D on Wednesday. “They have a good front, very good at linebacker, very good in the secondary and they play the pass well. Tough, physical, stout defense. It’s pretty tough and a great challenge.

“They’re 3-0, off to a great start, and it’s going to be a great environment for football. They’re going to challenge us; this is going to be the toughest game we’ve played,” he added.

The environment that Brady and the Patriots are heading into is certainly unique. Bills Mafia is as wild as they come, and they’re always a little extra fired up to see the Patriots. It can get pretty hostile on the sidelines, whether the fans are throwing verbal jabs or… other things onto the field.

But Brady said that is just life on the road in the NFL, and he’s grown quite pleased with quieting the fans in any stadium the Patriots visit. But it sounds like silencing the crowd in Buffalo is a little extra satisfying for Brady.

“When you go on the road in the NFL, you have to get used to that. You go in there with 46 active, five or six other guys, your coaches and a few fans in the crowd. I think it’s always gratifying when you go in there and by the end of the game you look up, and there are only Patriots fans left,” he said with a big grin. “I always think that is pretty cool. To go on the road in the NFL is tough, and certainly early in the game, after their pregame tailgate, they’re a little fired up. They’re into it and they’re pretty loud. We have to go out and execute early and start fast, which we’ve actually done a good job at this year. That is really important this week.”

New England has won seven straight games in Buffalo, so there’s a good chance Brady will see a few happy Patriots fans — and a whole lot of sad/angry Bills fans — at the end of Sunday’s game.

