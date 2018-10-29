By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Buffalo Bills fans have some unique traditions. Their penchant for throwing each other through folding tables in parking lots is well known around the world, but in recent years, they’ve added a new practice whenever the Patriots come to town.

That tradition? Throwing a sex toy onto the field during games against the Patriots.

It began in 2016, happened again in 2017, and sure enough, with the Bills hosting Monday Night Football on national TV, it happened again in 2018.

Yup, sex toy on the field pic.twitter.com/40w7LwC4Ak — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 30, 2018

A sex toy has made another appearance on the field during a #Patriots–#Bills game here at New Era Field. — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) October 30, 2018

Clearly, the threat of a lifetime ban that was put out as a warning in 2016 has not slowed down the production from Buffalo’s strong-armed rubber hurlers, because the tradition has now lived on for another year.

The throw into the end zone wasn’t even the first sex toy toss of the night, as an earlier attempt came up a bit short.

Weird stuff happens when the Patriots visit the Bills. This ritual ranks among the weirdest.