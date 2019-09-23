BOSTON (CBS) — Taking the ferry to Logan could save flyers a lot of time at the airport. Those taking water transportation will now get a “Ticket to Skip” the security line.
Massport said the new incentive took effect Monday. Anyone taking an MBTA ferry or water taxi service to the Logan Airport Boat Dock will be handed an orange pass when they get on a free Logan shuttle to the airport terminals, allowing them “to get preferred lane access and move ahead of the line.”
Introducing Ticket to Skip. Travel to Boston Logan via any water transportation option and enjoy priority access at all security checkpoints! #FlyBOS More info: https://t.co/EGMBVylqT1 pic.twitter.com/nvQumssB6D
— Boston Logan Airport (@BostonLogan) September 20, 2019
The offer is part of an effort to get more travelers to get to the airport using “high occupancy vehicles” and reduce congestion on the roads.
A similar program began in May on the Back Bay Logan Express bus. Total ridership on the bus has more than doubled to nearly 98,000 over the past four months.
Ferries and water taxis run year-round in the harbor, serving the Boston waterfront plus Hingham and Hull.
