BOSTON (CBS) – Ride the Logan Express from the Back Bay, and you could now skip the security line and get a free ride back into the city.
It’s all part of Massport’s plan to double Logan Express ridership to 4 million and – hopefully – relieve congestion around Logan Airport.
“Massport is committed to offering multiple HOV transportation options to and from Logan Airport, which reduce roadway congestion and improve the environment,” said Massport Acting CEO John Pranckevicius. “By offering incentives to our Logan Express customers like priority status at the security checkpoint, we hope to make the service more attractive and eventually double ridership. Plus, with the Silver Line service, we now have two options for a free ride into the city.”
Unveiled Wednesday, rider incentives include better pricing (a ride from the Back Bay will cost $3 and the ride from Logan to the Back Bay will be free) and moving pick-up and drop-off sites from Copley Square to the more convenient Back Bay station. Back Bay Logan Express riders will also go to the head of the security line when they arrive at Logan.
Riders will also be seeing Logan Express buses more frequently. Back Bay buses will depart from the Hynes Convention Center every 20 minutes from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. and from Logan from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. seven days a week. The Braintree Logan Express will see service every 20 minutes from 2 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays.
Massport is also planning a future expansion of the service. By next year, Logan Express riders will be able to pick up a bus at North Station, and the agency is eyeing increasing parking at the popular Braintree and Framingham locations.