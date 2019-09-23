HULL (CBS) – Police arrested a group of juveniles and charged them with leaving racist and anti-Semitic graffiti at Fort Revere over Labor Day weekend.
The graffiti was discovered September 2. There were more than 20 different messages and crude drawings around the area.
A call for public assistance led to Hull Police receiving an anonymous tip. The person who contacted police provided photos they took with their cell phone.
As a result, police were able arrested multiple juveniles. None of the people arrested live in Hull.
“This was excellent police work by Detective Reilly and I am glad that we were able to identify the suspects and bring closure to this case,” Hull Police Chief John Dunn said. “Hateful acts like these will not be tolerated in Hull and will be investigated to the fullest extent of our abilities.”
