HULL (CBS) – Hull Police are trying to figure out who sprayed anti-Semitic and racist graffiti at Fort Revere during Labor Day weekend.
About 20 different messages and crude drawings were found Sunday by visitors, who later called police.
Investigators said several “items of evidence were recovered at the scene, and are currently being processed.” Most of the graffiti was painted over by Wednesday afternoon.
“This is not something that will be written off as ‘kids being kids.’ There is no place for hate in our society. These kinds of messages instill fear in members of our community,” Hull Police Chief John Dunn said in a statement.
Dunn said there are no suspects yet, but he said some of the graffiti had stickers next to them “with a purple-faced woman” on it.
If anyone recognizes it or has information about this incident, they should call Hull Police at 781-925-1212.
Fort Revere Park was also vandalized back in February 2016.
