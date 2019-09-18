MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — A man accused of secretly recording and photographing women in bathrooms has been arrested again and police believe there may be more victims out there.
Travis Demers, 21, was arrested Tuesday in connection with an incident at the Mall of New Hampshire on August 9th. Manchester police said he went into the women’s bathroom and either videotaped women in the stalls or took their picture.
He’s also charged in a similar incident at the Mall on July 27 and at the Savers on South Maple Street on August 2nd. He was arrested the first time back on August 14.
Investigators are concerned there are more victims who haven’t come forward. They ask that if you were in the women’s restroom at the Mall of New Hampshire on either July 27 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. or Aug. 9 before 5:30 p.m. call police at 603-792-5534 or email rheile@manchesternh.gov.
Demers is due in Manchester Circuit Court on October 8 an active warrant for violation of privacy.
