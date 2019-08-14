MANCHESTER, N.H. – A Manchester, New Hampshire man has been arrested and charged with recording women in bathroom stalls at the Mall of New Hampshire.
Travis Demers, 21, has been charged with two counts of violation of privacy after two separate incidents, including one where surveillance video allegedly showed Demers going into the women’s restroom and staying there for more than an hour, possibly recording women in the bathroom stalls.
Less than a week later, Manchester Police were called to Savers on South Maple Street for reports of a man taking pictures of a woman in a dressing room. Surveillance video allegedly showed Demers.
A week after the Savers incident, a woman reported that a man was in one of the stalls in women’s restroom. Police said an officer found Demers in the stall and arrested him.
The Manchester Police Department said anyone who used the women’s restroom at the Mall of New Hampshire on either Saturday, July 27, 2019, between the hours of 1-2:30 p.m. or Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, before 5:30 p.m. and have concerns that they were recorded without permission, should call Detective Ryan Heile at 603-792-5534 or email him at rheile@manchesternh.gov
