BOSTON (CBS) – Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is voicing her support for Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey’s re-election campaign. The representative from New York highlighted Markey’s advocacy for the “Green New Deal” in her endorsement.
Markey’s campaign posted Ocasio-Cortez’s endorsement video on YouTube Friday.
“I am proud to enthusiastically support and endorse Sen. Ed Markey for re-election to the United States Senate,” Ocasio-Cortez said.
The outspoken progressive Democrat said many members of Congress “shied away” from her environmental agenda when she arrived in Washington, D.C. Markey sponsored the Green New Deal bill in the Senate.
“Ed Markey was one of the few people who had the courage to stand up and take a chance, and take a chance on a freshman Congresswoman,” she said.
Markey has racked up many endorsements from leading Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren. But he’ll face a difficult primary challenge if Rep. Joe Kennedy III officially jumps into the race. Kennedy told WBZ-TV political analyst John Keller last week that he hasn’t made up his mind yet.
Markey already faces primary challenges from workers’ rights lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan and former Walgreens executive Steve Pemberton.
