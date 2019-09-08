BOSTON (CBS) – Rep. Joe Kennedy isn’t yet ready to commit to a Senate run against Ed Markey. But in a sit-down with WBZ-TV political analyst, Kennedy spoke about why he’s considering running, and what he believes he could bring to the election.
“Working through it,” Kennedy said when asked about a possible Senate run. “It’s a big decision, for me, for my family, but there’s also the question of how you’re gonna be received across the state.”
Keller @ Large: Joe Kennedy Interview, Part 2
Kennedy also endorsed several controversial ideas that have been floated in recent months – abolishing the electoral college system, installing term limits on Supreme Court judges, and doing away with the Senate filibuster, a tactic often used to block bills that have majority support.
