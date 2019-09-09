



BOSTON (CBS) — Undrafted rookie Gunner Olszewski made his NFL debut on Sunday night. He returned two punts, averaging 17.5 yards per return, and making three fair catches on Pittsburgh’s other punts. He was on the field for one offensive snap and 13 special teams snaps, otherwise having an uneventful night.

That is, except for his broken nose.

Olszewski revealed Monday afternoon that he suffered a broken nose while covering a kick. Olszewski said he suffered the injury from a Ryan Switzer forearm to the face.

Looks like this is where Gunner Olszewski broke his nose. Don't think anybody in the world would have noticed at live speed. pic.twitter.com/R1dNDV9d9L — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) September 9, 2019

Olszewski, who’s been open about how much fun he’s having in the NFL, offered up a comment on his injury that was right on brand. Olszewski downplayed the injury, noting that a mere broken nose was not going to prevent him from playing football.

“It’s a nose, man,” Olszewski said, per NESN’s Zack Cox. “You don’t need it to run or anything like that.”

Gunner Olszewski broke his nose last night. Took a forearm from Ryan Switzer on a kickoff during the third quarter. He stayed in the game and said he’ll be fine: “It’s a nose, man. You don’t need it to run or anything like that.” pic.twitter.com/QWGiJq2lAg — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 9, 2019

The kid makes a good point.

Olszewski, 22, was considered to be on the roster bubble, but made the final 53-man roster after spending his collegiate career as a defensive back at Division II Bemidji State. The Patriots’ addition of Antonio Brown this week once again led to speculation that he may be the odd man out, but the Patriots instead released Obi Melifonwu.

With a slightly mangled nose, Olszewski will be remaining with the Patriots for the foreseeable future.