



EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS) – A New York Giants fan was so angry about the New England Patriots signing Antonio Brown he allegedly issued a threat on Facebook to “shoot up random people” at Gillette Stadium.

Tobias Gray was arrested at his home in East Providence, Rhode Island Sunday. He was handcuffed and wore a Giants jersey and jacket during a court appearance in Providence Monday on unrelated assault charges.

Gray is accused of making a threatening post on Facebook over the weekend after the defending Super Bowl champions signed Brown, one of the best and most controversial receivers in the NFL, Saturday.

In the post, Gray allegedly wrote “I’m going to pull a white boys school shooting at Foxboro you might as well hand them the ring right now I’m if I ever get my hands on a gun which I don’t have one yet but I’m looking I will go shoot up random people at Foxboro.”

The Facebook post was deleted over the weekend. Gray’s attorney said his client was simply upset the Patriots were able to land Brown and did not mean any harm. Gray is being held until the charges in Foxboro are resolved. He’s charged with a fugitive of justice complaint for making terroristic threats in Massachusetts.

Foxboro Police issued a vague statement on Gray’s case Monday morning before Gray appeared in court.

“Chief (William) Baker has indicated that the Foxborough Police are withholding comment at this time on any specific action our agency may have taken, or may take in the future, in response to the ongoing challenge of malevolent or criminal social media posts,” police said. “In general Chief Baker says the department will respond vigorously and in close collaboration with our local, state and federal partners to take appropriate action as the law allows.”

No other details are available at this point in the investigation.

There has been no comment yet from the Patriots.