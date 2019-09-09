



BOSTON (CBS) — When the Patriots shocked the world Saturday by signing Antonio Brown, the early reports indicated that it was a one-year deal between the team and the player. That’s not entirely accurate.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared some contract details on Monday morning, noting that a second year at $20 million has actually been added to this year’s deal.

That, however, doesn’t mean that Brown will be suiting up for the Patriots for a $20 million salary next season. It is merely a means of manipulating the salary cap for this season, to help limit the impact of adding Brown for 2019.

Patriots added an option year for Antonio Brown in 2020 at $20 million which becomes guaranteed if executed, per source. It was done to help for cap proration purposes this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2019

The contract manipulation is not much different from the 2014 signing of Darrelle Revis. That deal, too, was technically a two-year deal by name. But both sides understood the deal: the Patriots acquired Revis’ services for a year, while Revis was paid his top-of-market rate, with the cap hit being spread out over two seasons.

Brown’s deal for 2019 will reportedly pay him $9 million, with a chance to earn up to $15 million. The details of those incentives are not publicly known.

The 31-year-old Brown led the NFL with 15 touchdowns last year. Since 2013, he has averaged 114 receptions for 1,524 yards ad 11 touchdowns per season.