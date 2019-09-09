  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — When the Patriots shocked the world Saturday by signing Antonio Brown, the early reports indicated that it was a one-year deal between the team and the player. That’s not entirely accurate.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared some contract details on Monday morning, noting that a second year at $20 million has actually been added to this year’s deal.

That, however, doesn’t mean that Brown will be suiting up for the Patriots for a $20 million salary next season. It is merely a means of manipulating the salary cap for this season, to help limit the impact of adding Brown for 2019.

The contract manipulation is not much different from the 2014 signing of Darrelle Revis. That deal, too, was technically a two-year deal by name. But both sides understood the deal: the Patriots acquired Revis’ services for a year, while Revis was paid his top-of-market rate, with the cap hit being spread out over two seasons.

Brown’s deal for 2019 will reportedly pay him $9 million, with a chance to earn up to $15 million. The details of those incentives are not publicly known.

The 31-year-old Brown led the NFL with 15 touchdowns last year. Since 2013, he has averaged 114 receptions for 1,524 yards ad 11 touchdowns per season.

