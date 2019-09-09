David Ortiz Returns To Fenway Park After Shooting, Throws Out First PitchDavid Ortiz threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park before the Red Sox-Yankees game Monday night.

Gunner Olszewski Offers Perfect Gunner Olszewski Quote After Breaking Nose In NFL DebutOlszewski revealed Monday afternoon that he suffered a broken nose while covering a kick. Olszewski said he suffered the injury from a Ryan Switzer forearm to the face.

Report: Charlie McAvoy Contract Talks With Bruins 'Will Heat Up' This WeekTraining camp opens for the Boston Bruins this week, and their leader in time on ice last year remains without a contract. That could change quickly, though,

Gunner Is Safe: Patriots Waive Obi Melifonwu To Create Roster Spot For Antonio BrownAs you may have heard, the Patriots are signing a certain All-Pro wide receiver on Monday. With that, they had to free up a roster spot.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus Denies Rumors That Antonio Brown Forced His Way Off Raiders Just To Join Patriots"There was no intent to get out of this deal. It wasn't premeditated at all."