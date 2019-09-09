BOSTON (CBS) – Three months after he was shot in the Dominican Republic, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz returned to Fenway Park to throw out the first pitch before Monday night’s game against the Yankees.
The Red Sox Hall of Famer was introduced as “one of the most beloved people” in the history of Boston. He ran up the dugout steps and threw the first pitch to former teammate Jason Varitek.
He then thanked the Red Sox organization and fans who supported him during his recovery.
.@davidortiz first pitch at Fenway Monday night – @wbz #wbz pic.twitter.com/x9SJiYBOBJ
— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) September 9, 2019
It was Ortiz’s first public appearance since he was shot in the back on June 9 in the Dominican Republic. After the shooting, he was rushed into surgery before he was flown to Boston. He was moved out of intensive care June 22, but remained at Massachusetts General Hospital until he was released July 26.
More than a dozen people have been arrested in the Dominican Republic in connection with the shooting.
Dominican police have said Ortiz was not the intended target of the shooting.
