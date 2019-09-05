



WHITMAN (CBS) – Whitman-Hanson High School sports teams were on the fields Thursday, practicing. But some parents are hoping there will be a schedule change in the near future.

Mosquitos are more active after dusk, so not many people were worried about Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). But some parents are worried about night games.

Fans attending the Friday night football game are urged to wear bug spray. But some in town don’t believe the game should be played at night.

“If there was a threat in the area, a definite threat, then they should change it,” one parent said.

The school is sandwiched between areas labeled with critical EEE status by the state, and areas that are moderate.

If more mosquitos test positive for EEE, town officials say protocols are in place.

”We’ve had it around here, but it’s been found pretty far away as well. While it’s not a lot of mosquitoes, for each person that’s impacted, it’s a life-changing event,” said town administrator Frank Lynam.

Some parents are pushing for the school to move its high school football games to the daytime, as some other districts have done.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed a fifth human case of EEE on Thursday.