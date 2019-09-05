BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has confirmed a fifth human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in the state this year.
The victim is a man in his 70s from southwestern Middlesex County.
The risk level in Ashland, Hopedale and Milford has been raised to critical as a result of the new case. The risk level in Bellingham, Blackstone and Millville has been raised to high.
CHECK: Map Of Communities At Risk
There are now 32 communities at critical risk, 39 at high risk, and 121 at moderate risk for the EEE virus in Massachusetts.
The DPH says all residents throughout the state should continue to use mosquito repellent and those in high and critical risk communities should consider staying indoors during the dusk to dawn hours to reduce exposure to mosquitoes.
