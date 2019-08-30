



BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots fans can breathe easy. Julian Edelman is going to be OK.

The veteran receiver left Thursday night’s game abruptly after landing on his left hand, where a broken thumb delayed his start to training camp and the preseason. Edelman spent some time flexing his thumb, and he received attention from the training staff on the sideline. He didn’t return to the game.

Despite the frightening scene, Edelman is going to be “fine” after the “minor scare,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Patriots WR Julian Edelman left last night’s preseason game earlier than planned, but my understanding is he did not re-injure his thumb. And his hand, the one he landed on, is fine. A minor scare for Edelman, but nothing major. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2019

“That is not actually what he injured. So the worry meter on his thumb should be very low. Yes, it looked a little scary,” Rapoport said on “Good Morning Football” on Friday. “My understanding is his thumb is fine, and his hand that he injured right there when he came down, is going to be fine.”

Rapoport noted that Edelman never left the sideline to receive further medical attention, which helps show how minor the situation was.

From @gmfb: #Patriots WR Julian Edelman saw his first action of the preseason last night and left the game early… but his previously injured thumb is fine. pic.twitter.com/p9I1IJEbOe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2019

“A little scare, but my understanding is no major worry for the New England Patriots and for Edelman after last night,” Rapoport said.