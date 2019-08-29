BOSTON (CBS) — After getting a late start to the summer due to a broken thumb, Julian Edelman finally got a taste of game action on Thursday night in the Patriots’ preseason finale. It did not last long.

Edelman took the field with the starters, playing on the opening series of the game against the Giants. Though regular starters don’t always play in the fourth and final preseason game, Edelman was likely looking to get some live game action before the season begins for real next weekend.

On a third-and-2 at the Giants’ 40-yard line, rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham connected with Edelman on a crossing route, for a gain of 20 yards and a new set of downs.

Though Edelman looked good on the play, he landed on his left hand — the same hand with the recently healed broken thumb.

Edelman fumbled the ball after the whistle, and he immediately looked at his left hand, in apparent pain.

Edelman then made his way to the sideline.

Julian Edelman lands on his same hand with the broken thumb and comes out of the game. Didn't return for the remainder of the drive & took the glove off. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/RvQxROVq7k — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 29, 2019

Edelman received attention from the training staff on the sidelines, and what is encouraging news, he did not head to the locker room for further evaluation.

Edelman is hanging out on the bench next to Stidham. Gloves are off. Could be because the thumb hurts or could be they only planned to play him for one series. https://t.co/aRNwDshCnA — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 29, 2019

Edelman, 33, is coming off a Super Bowl MVP performance against the Rams in February. In 15 games combined between the regular season and postseason, Edelman caught 100 passes for 1,238 yards and six touchdowns.

He reportedly suffered the initial broken thumb while playing catch during the summer prior to training camp.