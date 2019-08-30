Comments
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Organizers of the Cambridge Carnival decided to cancel the event based on a recommendation by police. The Caribbean festival was set to take place this Sunday.
“There have been increasing safety concerns associated with this year’s event due in part to the gun violence that occurred last weekend in the immediate vicinity of Boston’s Caribbean Carnival Parade,” organizers said on Facebook.
They are still looking to reschedule the event later in the fall.
“This event or any Cambridge event is paramount and will always serve as the highest priority as it pertains to making difficult decisions like this.”
Cambridge Carnival has been taking place for the past 26 years.
