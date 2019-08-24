BOSTON (CBS) – Police are investigating a string of shootings after a violent night in Boston. At least three people were shot overnight and officers are working to determine if a fourth shooting took place Saturday morning.
The first shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Stratton Street in Dorchester. One man suffered non-life threatening injuries.
At 3:40 a.m. on Westview Street in Dorchester, a man was shot. He was taken to an area hospital but later died.
Just after 4 a.m. another shooting took place on Blue Hill Ave. The victim’s identity was not known, but they are expected to survive.
Boston Police are also investigating a possible shooting on Talbot Street around 8 a.m.
No arrests have been made in the shootings. It is not known if the incidents were connected.
