FALL RIVER, Mass. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts woman has died after falling from a third-floor window at a condominium complex. She has been identified as Stephanie Sisson, 42.
A spokesman for the Bristol district attorney said the death at the Waterview Heights complex in Fall River on Tuesday morning is not being investigated as a homicide.
Police responded to the scene at about 9:30 a.m. after getting several 911 calls.
Sisson was transported to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where she was pronounced dead. Her last known address was in Taunton.
Patricia Eagan, a resident of the complex, told The Herald News of Fall River that the victim fell from a hallway window and not from the window of a residence.
