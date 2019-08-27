Comments
FALL RIVER (CBS) — Police launched a suspicious death investigation after a Taunton woman was found dead outside a condo complex in Fall River Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the Waterview Heights condominiums around 9:35 a.m.
The 42-year-old woman was rushed to the Rhode Island Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.
Her last known address was in Taunton, the D.A. said. Her identity is not currently being released.
No other information is available at this time.
