BOSTON (CBS) — Football-wise, David Andrews is going to need some time off. But in a positive development from a health standpoint, the Patriots captain is at least in good spirits.
Andrews was present as a spectator when the Patriots hit the practice field on Tuesday, two days before the final preseason tune-up. Though Andrews was not participating and will not participate for some time, the fact that he was feeling well enough to even show up to work is an indication that the 27-year-old avoided a serious situation.
Andrews was admitted to a hospital after blood clots in his lung were discovered, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride reported on Monday evening that Andrews had been released from the hospital.
📹DAVID ANDREWS#Patriots Center at practice today after being hospitalized for blood clots in his lungs. #WBZ #DavidAndrews pic.twitter.com/zs363hpdgd
— Scott Sullivan (@SliceOfSully) August 27, 2019
Andrews has played in all but four of the Patriots’ games since 2015, helping the Patriots to two Super Bowl wins and another Super Bowl appearance.
In Andrews’ absence on the field, Ted Karras is likely to step in as the starting center.
