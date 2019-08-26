Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — New England Patriots Center David Andrews was hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs, according to The Athletic. He is expected to miss “a significant amount of time” and could be out the entire season.
Andrews has been the team’s offensive captain since 2017 and was a starter for two Super Bowl wins. He is signed until 2020.
Sources: Patriots center David Andrews hospitalized with blood clots, season in jeopardy https://t.co/3Iash2aJ6q
— Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 26, 2019
The Patriots play against the New York Giants this Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
