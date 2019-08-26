BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots safety Patrick Chung pleaded not guilty and waived his scheduled Wednesday arraignment in New Hampshire after he was indicted on a cocaine possession charge.
Court documents released on Thursday showed that Chung was indicted August 8 on a cocaine possession charge from a June 25 incident.
Related: What Does Patrick Chung’s Cocaine Charge Mean For His Future In NFL?
Police responded to Chung’s lakeside home in Meredith for a possible break-in because an alarm went off. While inside, police say they found cocaine.
Chung was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday in New Hampshire. On Monday, a New Hampshire Supreme Court spokesman said Chung pleaded not guilty, waived his arraignment and is next scheduled for a dispositional conference on November 8 in Belknap County Superior Court in Laconia.
The veteran safety returned to the practice field on Sunday. He was not present Thursday when the team played the Panthers in the preseason.
You must log in to post a comment.