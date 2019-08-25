Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon returned to the practice field in pads for the first time since he was conditionally reinstated from his suspension, an indication that he has been removed from the non-football injury list.
Gordon’s suspension was lifted August 16. He was suspended indefinitely in December 2018 for violations of the NFL substance abuse policy.
He was cleared to return to Patriots meetings and workouts, but had yet to practice until Sunday.
In 11 games with the Patriots last season, Gordon hauled in 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns.
